Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ GRAY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.15. 1,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,607. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. Graybug Vision has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graybug Vision presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.35.

In related news, CFO Robert S. Breuil sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $25,854.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Graybug Vision stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of Graybug Vision as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

