Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its target price lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$71.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised Green Thumb Industries to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.58.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.54. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $39.11.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01).

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.