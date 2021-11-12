Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $132.87

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.87 ($1.74) and traded as low as GBX 132.40 ($1.73). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 133.20 ($1.74), with a volume of 1,723,447 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 134.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.68%.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

