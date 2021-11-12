Greif (NYSE:GEF) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $71.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GEF. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Greif from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Greif currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Greif stock opened at $70.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Greif has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Greif will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 45,384.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 720,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after purchasing an additional 719,345 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,512,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,130,000 after acquiring an additional 157,246 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 265,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,532,000 after acquiring an additional 133,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,808,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

