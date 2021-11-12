Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.00, but opened at $25.30. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Grocery Outlet shares last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 30,654 shares trading hands.

GO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,500. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at $104,570,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,974,000 after buying an additional 1,026,383 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 118.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,000 after buying an additional 784,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 23.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,984,000 after buying an additional 521,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 189.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after buying an additional 515,159 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

