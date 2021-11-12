Growth DeFi Market Cap Tops $42.64 Million (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last week, Growth DeFi has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. One Growth DeFi coin can now be bought for $98.26 or 0.00154064 BTC on exchanges. Growth DeFi has a market capitalization of $42.64 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00053469 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.45 or 0.00221780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00090338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Growth DeFi Coin Profile

Growth DeFi (CRYPTO:GRO) is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,947 coins and its circulating supply is 433,930 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

Growth DeFi Coin Trading

