Gs Investment Strategies, Llc Sells 50,000 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $969,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gs Investment Strategies, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 45,287 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $934,270.81.

On Monday, November 8th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 27,082 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $516,453.74.

On Friday, November 5th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 27,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $544,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 24,981 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $524,351.19.

On Monday, November 1st, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $651,900.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 2,780 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $61,299.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $25,668,000.00.

TDUP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.59. 929,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,862. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09. ThredUp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDUP shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth $204,700,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 105.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,636,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth $38,546,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter worth $33,866,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 1,144.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after buying an additional 1,117,675 shares during the last quarter. 25.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

