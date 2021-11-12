Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Position Reduced by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Guess? were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Guess? during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Guess? during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Guess? during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Guess? by 5,101.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Guess? during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Guess? alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

NYSE GES opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.16. Guess?, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $31.12.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Guess? declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.