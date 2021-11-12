Guider Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $46.00 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Guider coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a total market cap of $11,061.93 and $46.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Guider has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00053445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.19 or 0.00222403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00090352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Guider Coin Profile

Guider is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

