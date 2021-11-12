Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.62 M-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Haemonetics also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.40-2.65 EPS.
HAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.63.
Shares of NYSE HAE traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,671. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average is $63.27.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haemonetics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.35% of Haemonetics worth $45,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.
Haemonetics Company Profile
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
