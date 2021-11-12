Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.62 M-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Haemonetics also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.40-2.65 EPS.

HAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,671. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average is $63.27.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haemonetics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.35% of Haemonetics worth $45,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

