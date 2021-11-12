Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.900-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$445 million.
Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.28.
Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $1,435,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,017,949. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
