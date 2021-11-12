Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.900-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$445 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

HALO has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.20.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $1,435,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,017,949. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

