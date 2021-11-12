Hamilton Beach Brands Holding to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:HBB)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Hamilton Beach Brands has increased its dividend by 335.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Hamilton Beach Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:HBB opened at $16.80 on Friday. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.59%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hamilton Beach Brands stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

