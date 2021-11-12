Hammer Metals Limited (ASX:HMX) Insider Russell Davis Purchases 500,000 Shares

Hammer Metals Limited (ASX:HMX) insider Russell Davis acquired 500,000 shares of Hammer Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$24,000.00 ($17,142.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Get Hammer Metals alerts:

About Hammer Metals

Hammer Metals Limited engages in the exploration and extraction of mineral resources in Australia. It primarily explores for iron oxide, copper, and gold, as well as for lead, zinc, cobalt, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium ores. The company holds tenement position covering approximately 2,200 square kilometers within the Mount Isa mining district, with 100% interests in the Kalman deposit, the Overlander North and Overlander South deposits, and the Elaine-Dorothy deposit, as well as a 51% interest in the Jubilee deposit.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Hammer Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammer Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.