Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) PT Raised to C$59.00 at CIBC

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$51.00 to C$59.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HDIUF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of HDIUF opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average is $29.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3181 per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

