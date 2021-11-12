Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.88 million, a PE ratio of -154.80 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 74,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 54,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 46,787 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 16,334 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

