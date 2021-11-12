Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “
Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.88 million, a PE ratio of -154.80 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 74,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 54,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 46,787 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 16,334 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Harvard Bioscience
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.
Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.