Harvest Gold Co. (CVE:HVG) Director Purchases C$10,625.00 in Stock

Harvest Gold Co. (CVE:HVG) Director Richard Joseph Mark purchased 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 936,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$117,054.13.

CVE:HVG opened at C$0.15 on Friday. Harvest Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$3.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72.

Harvest Gold Company Profile

Harvest Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for copper-gold porphyry projects. The company's flagship project is the Emerson property that covers an area of approximately 56 square kilometers located in the interior plateau of British Columbia.

