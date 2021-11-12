HBK Investments L P Acquires New Holdings in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 117,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.97% of Orion Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OHPA remained flat at $$9.73 on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,183. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.73.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

