HBK Investments L P Acquires New Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Amundi acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $986,948,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $26,500,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,157 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in PepsiCo by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,478,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,115 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,775,297. The firm has a market cap of $224.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $166.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.44 and a 200-day moving average of $152.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. UBS Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

