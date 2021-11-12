HBK Investments L P Buys Shares of 350,000 Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,000. HBK Investments L P owned 2.13% of Slam at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLAM. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Slam during the 2nd quarter worth $18,458,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Slam during the 2nd quarter worth $17,377,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Slam during the 2nd quarter worth $14,537,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Slam during the 2nd quarter worth $11,496,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Slam during the 2nd quarter worth $9,691,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAM traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.77. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,439. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71. Slam Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

