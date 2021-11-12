HBK Investments L P Takes $2.12 Million Position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter worth approximately $3,535,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter worth approximately $3,535,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter worth approximately $2,831,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter worth approximately $184,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Atlantic Securities lowered DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE DIDI traded up 0.14 on Friday, reaching 9.10. 99,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,595,344. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 8.33. DiDi Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 7.16 and a fifty-two week high of 18.01.

About DiDi Global

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

