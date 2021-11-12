HC Wainwright Boosts MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Price Target to $6.50

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.30.

Shares of MNKD stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.92. 4,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,250. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52. MannKind has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.82.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 341,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MannKind by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in MannKind by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

