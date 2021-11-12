HC Wainwright Cuts Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target to $23.00

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RDUS. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Radius Health from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radius Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $888.60 million, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Radius Health will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

