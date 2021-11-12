Head-To-Head Comparison: BIO-key International (BKYI) versus The Competition

BIO-key International (NASDAQ: BKYI) is one of 28 public companies in the “Computer & office equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BIO-key International to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get BIO-key International alerts:

This table compares BIO-key International and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BIO-key International $2.84 million -$9.67 million -3.44 BIO-key International Competitors $12.32 billion $1.08 billion -94.74

BIO-key International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BIO-key International. BIO-key International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BIO-key International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIO-key International 0 0 1 0 3.00 BIO-key International Competitors 380 2160 2796 73 2.47

BIO-key International currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.55%. As a group, “Computer & office equipment” companies have a potential downside of 1.96%. Given BIO-key International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BIO-key International is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

BIO-key International has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIO-key International’s peers have a beta of 1.45, indicating that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.1% of BIO-key International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of shares of all “Computer & office equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of BIO-key International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of shares of all “Computer & office equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BIO-key International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIO-key International -135.97% -33.17% -29.89% BIO-key International Competitors -12.70% -4.74% -3.06%

Summary

BIO-key International peers beat BIO-key International on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc. engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries. The company was founded on January 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.