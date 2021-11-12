Head to Head Comparison: Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) and Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) and Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Hanmi Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 33.16% 25.06% 2.27% Hanmi Financial 31.07% 13.39% 1.23%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Hanmi Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A Hanmi Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hanmi Financial has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.50%. Given Hanmi Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.4% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanmi Financial has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Hanmi Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $306.77 million 3.38 $58.73 million $840.02 9.79 Hanmi Financial $266.97 million 2.77 $42.20 million $2.60 9.28

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has higher revenue and earnings than Hanmi Financial. Hanmi Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $108.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanmi Financial pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hanmi Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Hanmi Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach beats Hanmi Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts; merchant card services; and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts; as well as personal and home loans. The company was founded by Charles J. Walker on October 12, 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

