Head-To-Head Contrast: State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) and Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS)

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) and Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares State Auto Financial and Kingsway Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Auto Financial 4.32% 2.72% 0.86% Kingsway Financial Services -4.72% 47.50% 1.14%

This table compares State Auto Financial and Kingsway Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Auto Financial $1.48 billion 1.55 $13.10 million $1.62 31.89 Kingsway Financial Services $61.36 million 2.13 -$6.72 million N/A N/A

State Auto Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Kingsway Financial Services.

Risk and Volatility

State Auto Financial has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for State Auto Financial and Kingsway Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score State Auto Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

State Auto Financial presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 65.16%. Given State Auto Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe State Auto Financial is more favorable than Kingsway Financial Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of State Auto Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of State Auto Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.7% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

State Auto Financial beats Kingsway Financial Services on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance. The Commercial Insurance segment covers commercial auto, small commercial package, middle market commercial, workers compensation, farm and ranch, and other commercial. The Investment Operations segment provides investment services and is evaluated based on investment returns of assets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions. The Leased Real Estate segment leases a real property to a third party pursuant to a long-term triple net lease. The company was founded on September 19, 1989 and is headquartered in Itasca, IL.

