Head to Head Review: ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) and Minim (NASDAQ:MINM)

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) and Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minim has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

5.5% of ClearOne shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of ClearOne shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.9% of Minim shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ClearOne and Minim, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearOne 0 0 0 0 N/A Minim 0 0 2 0 3.00

Minim has a consensus target price of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 92.95%. Given Minim’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Minim is more favorable than ClearOne.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ClearOne and Minim’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearOne $29.07 million 0.85 $500,000.00 $0.05 26.41 Minim $47.99 million 1.42 -$3.86 million ($0.06) -24.83

ClearOne has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Minim. Minim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ClearOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ClearOne and Minim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearOne 3.30% 6.40% 5.05% Minim -2.79% -37.75% -13.90%

Summary

ClearOne beats Minim on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Minim Company Profile

Minim, Inc. is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work. The company was founded by Frank Blase Manning and Peter Robin Kramer in May 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, NH.

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.