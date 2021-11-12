Head to Head Survey: Bluegreen Vacations (BVHBB) versus Its Rivals

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS: BVHBB) is one of 117 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Bluegreen Vacations to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million -$80.53 million 11.92 Bluegreen Vacations Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 15.00

Bluegreen Vacations’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bluegreen Vacations. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 7.72% 19.53% 4.34% Bluegreen Vacations Competitors 19.71% 8.43% 0.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bluegreen Vacations and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations Competitors 395 1665 1402 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 0.21%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bluegreen Vacations has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations’ rivals have a beta of 0.61, meaning that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations rivals beat Bluegreen Vacations on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.