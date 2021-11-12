Head to Head Survey: Copper Mountain Mining (CPPMF) versus Its Peers

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS: CPPMF) is one of 96 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Copper Mountain Mining to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Copper Mountain Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Copper Mountain Mining and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00 Copper Mountain Mining Competitors 793 3498 3772 109 2.39

Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus target price of $4.53, suggesting a potential upside of 52.64%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 48.15%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining 19.88% 29.23% 13.13% Copper Mountain Mining Competitors 184.62% -5.36% 0.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million $37.52 million 8.03 Copper Mountain Mining Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 40.95

Copper Mountain Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Copper Mountain Mining. Copper Mountain Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining peers beat Copper Mountain Mining on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

