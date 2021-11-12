Headinvest LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $64.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average of $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -250.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

