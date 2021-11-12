Headinvest LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Headinvest LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,114,000 after acquiring an additional 450,158 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,129,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,172,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13,558.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 79,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 45.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 60,035 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.86 and a fifty-two week high of $93.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.19.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

