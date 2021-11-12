Headinvest LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Headinvest LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $2,276,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 41,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.9% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of NEE opened at $85.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.87. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

