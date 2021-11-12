Headinvest LLC Has $9.36 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Headinvest LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.8% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $147.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.04. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.59 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

