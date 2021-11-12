Headinvest LLC Sells 245 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Headinvest LLC lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises 1.3% of Headinvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.04.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $97.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $73.47 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

