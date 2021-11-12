Headinvest LLC Trims Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Headinvest LLC reduced its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $39,916,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,521.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,480.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,426.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,033.40 and a twelve month high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,396.60.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

