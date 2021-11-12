Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Sells $558,677.50 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $558,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Horstmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $516,967.50.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Paul Horstmeier sold 8,598 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $472,030.20.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $49.35 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

