Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $19.37 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.31.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 86.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.