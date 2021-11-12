Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.95

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.95 and last traded at $33.95, with a volume of 29541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

HTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.45.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 260.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 30.4% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,068,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,999,000 after buying an additional 715,138 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.6% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,366,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,533,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 24.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,451,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,138 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

