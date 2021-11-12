Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €90.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €93.73 ($110.27).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €76.94 ($90.52) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €78.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €86.09. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

