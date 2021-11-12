Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.550-$4.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.79 billion-$6.01 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average is $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.00. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

