Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Announces Earnings Results

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Global had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Shares of Heritage Global stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 199,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,538. The company has a market capitalization of $58.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28. Heritage Global has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

In related news, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 42,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $77,751.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 81,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $145,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 91,903 shares of company stock valued at $173,939 and sold 187,775 shares valued at $360,205. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Heritage Global stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Heritage Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

