Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.89.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $143.58 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $154.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,104.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.39.
In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,722 shares of company stock worth $30,723,797. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hilton Worldwide
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
