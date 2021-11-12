Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.89.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $143.58 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $154.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,104.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.39.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,722 shares of company stock worth $30,723,797. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.