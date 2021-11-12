Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 99.84% and a negative net margin of 1,045.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

Histogen stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 417,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,626. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.89. Histogen has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Histogen by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 21,471 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Histogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Histogen by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 34,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Histogen by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 51,876 shares in the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Histogen in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.40 target price on the stock.

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

