Hiveterminal Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.64 Million (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 12th. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $15.64 million and approximately $94,545.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiveterminal Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00053501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.34 or 0.00222549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00090427 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

