Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair started coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.75 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Holley in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities began coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Get Holley alerts:

NYSE HLLY traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $13.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,991. Holley has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.58.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Holley will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Holley in the second quarter worth $7,547,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Holley in the third quarter worth $4,247,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Holley in the third quarter worth $1,035,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Holley in the third quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Holley in the second quarter worth $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.