Home Depot (HD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Home Depot (NYSE: HD) recently:

11/12/2021 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $360.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $370.00 to $390.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $345.00 to $370.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Home Depot was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $376.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Home Depot have risen and outpaced the industry year to date. The company boasts a robust surprise trend with fifth straight quarter of earnings and sales beat in second-quarter fiscal 2021. Results gained from continued demand for home-improvement projects, robust housing market and ongoing investments. The company is effectively adapting to the demand for renovations and construction activities, driven by prudent investments. It is gaining from growth in Pro and DIY customer categories as well as digital momentum. However, in the second quarter, the company witnessed year-over-year moderation in its comparable store sales growth. This was due to lapping of the high demand environment for home-improvement projects seen last year. Soft gross margin, stemming from increased penetration of lumber, has also been a drag.”

10/8/2021 – Home Depot was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $370.00.

9/30/2021 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $365.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $370.83. 50,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $375.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.41%.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Home Depot by 15.0% during the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Home Depot by 313.6% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% during the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

