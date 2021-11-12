HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.78.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of HTBI opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $505.47 million, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.05.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

In related news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 3,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $90,871.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,144.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $110,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $377,323. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 155.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.