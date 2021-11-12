HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.88 Million

Brokerages expect HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) to report $36.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.60 million and the highest is $37.15 million. HomeTrust Bancshares posted sales of $35.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of HTBI stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $30.99. The company had a trading volume of 87 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,722. The firm has a market cap of $505.63 million, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. HomeTrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $31.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 2,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $75,590.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at $997,222.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 3,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $90,871.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,144.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $377,323. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 58,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

