Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Acquires $101,175.00 in Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HMN traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.35. 999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,393. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.60. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.