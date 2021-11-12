Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.83-0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-10% yr/yr to $1.11-1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Hostess Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.830-$0.870 EPS.

Shares of TWNK stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.45. The stock had a trading volume of 51,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,962. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hostess Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hostess Brands stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Hostess Brands worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

