Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) PT Raised to $20.00

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $12.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

NASDAQ:HUT opened at $14.18 on Friday. Hut 8 Mining has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $16.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 325,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.